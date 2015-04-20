German rail union to hold major train strike from Tuesday

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.

GDL said the strike on passenger trains will start at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and last for 43 hours while the freight train strike will start at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday and last for 66 hours.

A series of strikes late last year affected 5.5 billion people who travel by rail each day and industries reliant on rail freight such as carmakers, steel producers and chemical companies.