FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German rail union to hold major train strike from Tuesday
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

German rail union to hold major train strike from Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.

GDL said the strike on passenger trains will start at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and last for 43 hours while the freight train strike will start at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday and last for 66 hours.

A series of strikes late last year affected 5.5 billion people who travel by rail each day and industries reliant on rail freight such as carmakers, steel producers and chemical companies.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.