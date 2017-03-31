Austria says will file legal challenge against German highway toll

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - Austria will file a legal challenge against a planned German highway toll, Austrian Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried said on Friday shortly after the plan passed Germany's upper house of parliament.

The toll will cost vehicles up to 130 euros ($139) but Germans will be able to recover the cost through tax deductions. Austria says that is discriminatory.

"I believe this toll is discriminatory and not compatible with EU law, and therefore we will file a legal challenge," Leichtfried told Austrian broadcaster ORF. ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)