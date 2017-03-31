FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Austria says will file legal challenge against German highway toll
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 31, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 5 months ago

Austria says will file legal challenge against German highway toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - Austria will file a legal challenge against a planned German highway toll, Austrian Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried said on Friday shortly after the plan passed Germany's upper house of parliament.

The toll will cost vehicles up to 130 euros ($139) but Germans will be able to recover the cost through tax deductions. Austria says that is discriminatory.

"I believe this toll is discriminatory and not compatible with EU law, and therefore we will file a legal challenge," Leichtfried told Austrian broadcaster ORF. ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.