Defendant in German neo-Nazi murder trial to break 2 1/2 year silence

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The lone surviving suspect in a neo-Nazi murder case that shocked Germany plans to break her two-and-a-half-year silence and address all the allegations in court, her lawyer said in a German media interview on Monday.

That would be the high point in an at times tumultuous trial that has exposed Germany’s failure to deal with far-right militancy and delved into its neo-Nazi underground. With fears right-wing radicalism will grow in response to Germany’s influx of migrants, the trial is being closely watched.

Defendant Beate Zschaepe, 40, is charged with being involved in the murders of eight Turks, a Greek and a German police woman across Germany between 2000 and 2007, as well as two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne and 15 bank robberies.

Facing life imprisonment if found guilty, Zschaepe has until now maintained a resolute silence since her arrest in 2011.

One of Zschaepe’s lawyers, Mathias Grasel, said in an interview streamed by regional broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that he would read a comprehensive statement from Zschaepe on Wednesday.

“The more I learnt about the trial and the evidence that has been taken up until now, the more I became convinced that staying silent is no longer the right strategy but rather that an explanation is urgently needed,” Grasel said.

Once the statement has been read, Grasel said the penal senate would be able to ask further questions. All of them would be answered, he said, probably by himself or fellow defendant Hermann Borchert rather than by Zschaepe.

He added that Zschaepe, whose defence team was expanded from three lawyers to five with the additions of Grasel and Borchert this year, had originally wanted to make a statement when she was first arrested.

“The aim of the statement is to introduce some circumstances to the trial that are important for the court in evaluating the deed and the question of guilt, and by that I mean what Ms Zschaepe knew, what she was involved in and what she wasn’t involved in,” Grasel said.

Zschaepe is known to have a poor relationship with the three lawyers who have represented her since the trial started and has even tried to fire them, which the court did not allow. They also asked the court to relieve them of their duties, citing divisions within the team, but the court turned them down, too.

Zschaepe’s two male accomplices, Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, both committed suicide in 2011 when the National Socialist Underground (NSU) cell was found by chance by police.

The chance discovery in 2011 of the NSU, which went undetected for more than a decade, forced Germany to acknowledge that it has a more militant and dangerous neo-Nazi fringe than previously thought.

After a 19-month inquiry into the NSU, a parliamentary committee concluded that German security forces neglected the threat from the far right. It also said a combination of bungled investigations and prejudice enabled the NSU to go undetected for more than a decade.

A verdict is expected early next year. (Editing by Larry King)