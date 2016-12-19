France increases security at Christmas markets after Berlin truck incident

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - France will increase security at Christmas markets across the country after a truck ploughed into people at a seasonal market in Berlin on Monday, killing at least nine people, the Interior Ministry said.

"Franco-German cooperation will continue with no respite so that democracies win the war against those who want to strike at our values and freedoms," the ministry said in a statement.

"All security forces will keep to a maximum level of vigilance. Security at Christmas markets will be reinforced with immediate effect." (Reporting by John Irish, editing by G Crosse)