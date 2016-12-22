BERLIN Dec 22 German police arrested four
people who had been in contact with A Tunisian suspect in the
Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 people, media
reports said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the
migrant was underway.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in
which a truck ploughed through crowds gathered around wooden
huts selling gifts, mulled wine and sausages on Monday evening.
It was the deadliest attack on German soil since 1980.
A spokesman for the German chief federal prosecutor denied
the media reports and said he would give no further details on
the operation to avoid jeopardising it.
Bild newspaper cited an anti-terrorism investigator as
saying that it was clear in spring that the Tunisian suspect -
24-year-old Anis Amri - was looking for accomplices for an
attack and was interested in weapons.
The report said preliminary proceedings had been opened
against Amri in March based on information that he was planning
a robbery to get money to buy automatic weapons and "possibly
carry out an attack with them and other accomplices yet to be
recruited".
In mid-2016, he spoke to two IS fighters and Tunisian
authorities listened in on their conversation before informing
German authorities. Amri also offered himself as a suicide
attacker in well-known Islamist chat sites, Bild said.
Police started looking for the Tunisian after finding an
identity document under the driver's seat of the truck used in
the attack. Authorities have stressed that Amri is just a
suspect and not necessarily the driver of the truck.
MINISTER IN AFGHANISTAN
Broadcaster rbb said the perpetrator lost both his wallet
and mobile phone while running away from the attack site.
On Wednesday Ralf Jaeger, interior minister of the western
state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), said the Tunisian
appeared to have arrived in Germany in July 2015 and his asylum
application had been rejected in June 2016.
Klaus Bouillon, the head of the group of interior ministers
from Germany's 16 federal states, said Islamists often
deliberately left identity documents behind at attack sites - as
was the case in the Paris attacks - to spread fear and steer
public opinion against refugees.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has faced calls to tighten
asylum procedures since the attack. Armin Schuster, a member of
her Christian Democrats (CDU), said Germany needed to take
robust action against those who had no reason to seek asylum.
He told broadcaster NDR that Germany had been too generous
for too long and had been taken advantage of: "We need to send
the signal: Only set off for Germany if you have a reason for
asylum," he said.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, visiting
German troops in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif,
said Germany would not bow to terrorism.
"We will continue to take resolute action...because it's
about protecting people whether they are in Germany or in
Afghanistan," she said, according to the manuscript of a speech.
Georg Pazderski, a senior member of the anti-immigrant
Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said authorities needed to
be more rigorous in deporting rejected asylum seekers, illegal
immigrants and foreign criminals.
The AfD has made significant gains since migrants started
arriving here in large numbers last summer, taking away support
from Merkel's conservatives.
The Christmas market that was attacked was reopened on
Thursday after authorities put concrete bollards around it.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Michael Nienaber, Thorsten
Severin, Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Jeffrey Heller in
Jerusalem; additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in
Mazar-i-Sharif,Afghanistan; editing by Ralph Boulton)