ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

The Italian interior minister will hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)