FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to expand truck toll to all highways
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Germany to expand truck toll to all highways

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany will expand a toll on trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes to all highways in addition to motorways, where the charge already applies, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet agreed on Wednesday.

The expanded toll routes, to be enforced from 2018, will include an additional 40,000 km (25,000 miles) of road and are expected to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion). Those revenues will be earmarked for road maintenance and expansion.

The expansion of the truck toll was set out in the coalition agreement between the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

The Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party of the CDU, had previously pushed for a motorway toll for cars, but the proposal was shelved because the European Commission argued it might violate EU rules by unfairly targeting foreigners.

Germany is the European Union’s biggest economy and most populous member state. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by James Swaden; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.