(Company corrects its comments to show sales through August were slightly below, not on par with, the year-earlier period)

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE sold between 90,000 and 100,000 trucks and buses in the first eight months of the year, slightly below the same period a year earlier, Frank Hiller, sales chief of the Munich-based company’s core division, said on Tuesday at the IAA trucks show. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)