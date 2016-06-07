FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Germany invites Turkish diplomat to discuss Armenian genocide vote reaction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Germany invites Turkish diplomat to discuss Armenian genocide vote reaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - A senior Turkish diplomat was invited to the German foreign ministry to discuss Ankara's reaction to parliament's resolution that declared the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, a German foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

"In the discussion the traditionally close and trusting relations between Germany and Turkey were emphasised and it was made clear that the latest comments on German lawmakers are not in line with that and were met with incomprehension," the official said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the blood of German lawmakers of Turkish origin who voted for the resolution should be tested. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.