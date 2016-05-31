Turkey's Erdogan says German law on Armenian killings would damage ties

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - A proposed German law to label the 1915 mass killings of Armenians a genocide would damage ties between Berlin and Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday at a televised news conference.

Turkey accepts that many Christian Armenians were massacred in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One. But it denies that hundreds of thousands were killed or that this amounted to genocide. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)