FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Germany's Ceconomy, Metro continuing to invest in Turkey
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Uber could end up like Yahoo
Breakingviews
Uber could end up like Yahoo
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
July 21, 2017 / 8:10 AM / an hour ago

Germany's Ceconomy, Metro continuing to invest in Turkey

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, July 21 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy and food wholesale and hypermarket company Metro are still eyeing opportunities in Turkey, spokespeople for the companies said on Friday.

"Our market share is growing," a spokeswoman for Ceconomy, which has 45 Media Markt and Saturn stores in Turkey, told Reuters. "We are investing in our presence there."

A spokesman for Metro, from which Ceconomy was split off this month, said it was monitoring the situation but also saw opportunies to develop.

Germany told its citizens on Thursday to exercise caution if travelling to Turkey and threatened measures that could hinder German investment there, in a sign of growing impatience with a NATO ally after the detention of rights activists. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.