Germany says examining Turkish request to prosecute satirist

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Germany said on Monday it is examining a formal request made by Turkey for it to prosecute a comedian who recited an obscene poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a satirical show on national television.

“The Turkish embassy, in connection with the ZDF broadcast ‘Neo Magazin Royale’, sent a cable to the foreign ministry,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. “That is a formal request from the Turkish side for a prosecution in connection with comments made in this broadcast.”

“The content of this cable and the way forward will now be carefully examined by the government,” he told a regular government news conference. “It will take a few days. I can’t and don’t want to anticipate the results of this examination.”