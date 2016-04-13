Germany says needs more time on Turkish request to prosecute satirist

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany said on Wednesday it is still examining a request from Turkey to prosecute a satirist who recited a sexually crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on television.

“The assessment of the Turkish cable and of further action resulting from it is still going on,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters, reiterating a statement from Monday when he said it would take a few days. “We ask for patience,” he said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)