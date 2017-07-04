ISTANBUL, July 4 Turkey condemned as incitement
to violence an art installation in front of the German
Chancellery that portrayed President Tayyip Erdogan as a
dictator, days before he is due to attend a G20 summit in
Germany.
Turkey's foreign ministry, whose relationship with Berlin
has soured in the past year over disagreements on a range of
political and security issues, said the matter was made graver
by the failure of German police to intervene.
A Reuters TV video of the installation showed a black car
draped with a black-and-white banner printed with pictures of
Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's
King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The banner was emblazoned with the phrase "Do you want this
car? Kill dictatorship".
Critics in Turkey and overseas accuse Erdogan of
authoritarian government, citing a purge of thousands of state
officials and many arrests following a failed coup last July.
Erdogan says the actions are necessary to ensure stability
following the putsch attempt that killed more than 240 people.
The foreign ministry statement said it expected German
authorities to act against the display. "The expression on the
banner...makes a direct call to violence."
The Turkish protest came a day after the German government
urged Erdogan to respect its request that he not address Turks
living in Germany when he attends this week's Hamburg summit of
the world's 20 largest economies.
Erdogan had been infuriated by what he calls "Nazi era
tactics" when some local German authorities, citing security
concerns, barred Turkish politicians from campaigning in Germany
ahead of a referendum on expanding the president's powers.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton)