Germany "very worried" about developments in eastern Ukraine

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - The German government is “very worried” about events at the weekend in eastern Ukraine, which included the seizure of state buildings by pro-Russian protesters, a spokesman said on Monday.

Pro-Russian demonstrators stormed regional government buildings in the industrial hub of Donetsk on Sunday as well as security service offices in nearby Luhansk and the regional administrative building in Kharkiv.

“The latest developments in Donetsk and in Kharkiv are something which we are all very worried about in the German government,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert.

“We must urgently renew our appeal to all those in positions of responsibility to help stabilise the region and avoid such escalation,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)