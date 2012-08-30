FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German jobless rises slightly more than expected in August
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

German jobless rises slightly more than expected in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German joblessness rose for a fifth month running in August, gaining a slightly more-than-expected 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms but remaining close to a post-reunification low.

Data from the Labour Office showed on Thursday the number of people out of a job rose to 2.901 million in August from an upwardly revised 2.892 million in July.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 31 economists was for joblessness to rise by 8,000.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.8 percent, unchanged from July.

“The significant labour market indicators as a whole are developing increasingly weakly. Lower German economic growth is showing here,” Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.