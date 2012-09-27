FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German joblessness rises for sixth month running
September 27, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

German joblessness rises for sixth month running

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - German joblessness rose for the sixth month running in September, gaining 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms but remaining close to a post-reunification low, the Labour Office said on Thursday.

The data showed the number of people out of a job rose to 2.911 million in September from 2.902 million in August. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 32 economists was for unemployment to rise by 10,000.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.8 percent.

“Weaker economic developments are impacting the labour market,” said Labour Office head Frank-Juergen Weise. “Nonetheless, the labour market is proving to be generally robust.” (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin; Edited by Madeline Chambers)

