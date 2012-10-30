FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German joblessness rises for seventh straight mth in Oct
October 30, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

German joblessness rises for seventh straight mth in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German joblessness rose for the seventh month running in October, gaining 20,000 in seasonally adjusted terms but remaining close to a post-reunification low.

Labour Office data showed on Tuesday the number of people out of a job rose to 2.937 million in October from 2.917 in September. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 31 economists was for unemployment to rise by 10,000..

The unemployment rate stood at 6.9 percent, unchanged from a revised figure for September.

