German unemployment unexpectedly falls in June

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German joblessness unexpectedly dropped in June on a seasonally adjusted basis and the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed on Thursday.

The number of people out of work fell by some 12,000 to 2.943 million in June, the data showed, comparing with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists for a rise of 8,000. The jobless rate stayed close to a post-reunification low at 6.8 percent.