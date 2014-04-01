FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment falls for fourth straight month in March
April 1, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

German unemployment falls for fourth straight month in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 1 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell for a fourth straight month in March, Labour Office data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the strength of the job market in Europe’s largest economy.

The number of people out of work decreased by 12,000 to 2.901 million, the data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 10,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent after the reading for February was revised down from 6.8 percent. That was lower than the 6.8 percent consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt)

