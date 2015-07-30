FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment posts biggest rise since May 2014
July 30, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

German unemployment posts biggest rise since May 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German unemployment unexpectedly rose in July and posted its biggest increase since May last year in a setback for domestic demand, which is expected to drive growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The Federal Labour Office reported on Thursday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment total rose by 9,000 to 2.799 million. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of 5,000.

The jobless rate remained at 6.4 percent for the fourth straight month. That is the lowest since German reunification in 1990.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

