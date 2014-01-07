German unemployment falls unexpectedly in December

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - German unemployment unexpectedly fell on a seasonally adjusted basis in December, the Labour Office said on Tuesday, and the jobless rate stayed close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.

The number of people out of work fell by 15,000 to 2.965 million, the data showed, compared to a consensus of no change in a Reuters poll. The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent.

The Labour Office also said that the unemployment rate for the whole of 2013 dropped 0.1 percentage point to 6.9 percent.