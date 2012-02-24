Germany's IG Metall demands 6.5 percent pay hike

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall trade union demanded an annual raise of 6.5 percent for 3.6 million manufacturing workers in upcoming wage talks.

That is in line with a preliminary decision earlier this month.

“Economic growth and wage increases have to develop in parallel in the medium term,” IG Metall board member Helga Schwitzer said in a statement.

Negotiations for new wage agreements, which will replace older ones that end on March 31, are due to begin on March 6. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)