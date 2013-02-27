FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IG Metall will seek wage rise of up to 5.5 pct
February 27, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

IG Metall will seek wage rise of up to 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s IG Metall trade union expects to seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent for workers in the metal and electrical sectors, its chairman Berthold Huber said.

“We will propose that the board agree a demand of up to 5.5 percent. This number applies to a 12 month period,” Huber said late on Tuesday in comments embargoed for release Wednesday.

He added that he envisaged a quick conclusion to wage negotiations this year.

The board would discuss the proposal next Monday. On Tuesday, IG Metall said it was seeking a pay hike of 5.5 percent for industrial workers in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, usually a bellwether for the rest of the country. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Noah Barkin)

