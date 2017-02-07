BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
BERLIN Feb 7 Germany is ready to respond to any protectionist measures introduced by the United States under President Donald Trump, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday.
If the United States is serious about concrete protectionist measures, "then one must counter them", said Zypries at an industry event in the German capital. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.