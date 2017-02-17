BERLIN Feb 17 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Friday that Germany still intended to increase its spending on
defence to 2 percent of economic output in line with the NATO
target.
"In Wales in 2014, Germany supported the decision that we
want to reach the agreed goal of 2 percent within the next
decade and this commitment has not changed - that means we still
intend to go down this route," Merkel told a news conference
with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During the U.S. election campaign President Donald Trump
accused NATO allies of failing to pay their way, and described
the alliance shortly before he took office as "obsolete."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)