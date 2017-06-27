BERLIN, June 27 The United States might have no
choice but to resort to "broad-scale" measures to fight the
problem of steel dumping should its partners fail to help find a
common solution to the problem, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
said on Tuesday.
Ross, speaking via live stream to an economic event in
Berlin attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel said that even
countries that are not direct sources of dumping could face
difficulties under these circumstances.
He did not specify what kind of broad-scale measures
President Donald Trump would take to tackle overcapacity in the
steel sector, a major issue for an administration that says it
wants to make U.S. trade ties fairer.
"If President Trump takes action on dumping it will be in
the hope of provoking a collective solution by importing
nations," Ross told members of Merkel's conservative Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) before his speech was cut off.
A moderator explained that Ross, who had cancelled a planned
trip to Germany because of an emergeny White House meeting, had
gone over the 10-minute slot he was allotted.
