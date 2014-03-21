Merkel says U.S. shale gas might help Europe diversify energy

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that imports of U.S. shale gas could eventually be an option for European countries seeking to diversify their energy sources but the United States must first build the infrastructure to export.

“Many people think that this could be one component, if the United States decided to export shale gas,” she told reporters after European Union leaders discussed how to diversify energy sources away from reliance on Russian oil and gas. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)