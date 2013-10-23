FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel calls Obama over suspicion US monitored her phone
October 23, 2013

Merkel calls Obama over suspicion US monitored her phone

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The German government has obtained information that the United States may have monitored the mobile phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel and she called President Barack Obama on Wednesday to demand an immediate clarification, a German government spokesman said.

“We swiftly sent a request to our American partners asking for an immediate and comprehensive clarification,” the spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

He added that Merkel had made clear to Obama that if the information proved trued it would be “completely unacceptable” and represent a “grave breach of trust”.

