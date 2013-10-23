FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama assures Germany's Merkel U.S. not monitoring her communications-White House
October 23, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Obama assures Germany's Merkel U.S. not monitoring her communications-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday sought to assure German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the United States is not monitoring her communications after Merkel raised the issue with Obama.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama and Merkel spoke on the phone about German fears that the U.S. National Security Agency had been spying on her.

Carney, asked about the allegation that the NSA had monitored her cell phone conversations, said Obama assured Merkel that “the United States is not monitoring the communications of the chancellor.”

