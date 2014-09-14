FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom says finds no evidence of NSA, GCHQ surveillance
September 14, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says finds no evidence of NSA, GCHQ surveillance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said it had found no indication that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and Britain’s GCHQ had obtained access to its computer network, but said it was investigating the matter following a report in Sunday’s Der Spiegel magazine.

”We are looking into every indication of possible manipulations but have not yet found any hint of that in our investigations so far,“ a Telekom spokesman said in a statement on Sunday. ”We’re working closely with IT specialists and have also contacted German security authorities.

“It would be completely unacceptable if a foreign intelligence agency were to gain access to our network,” the spokesman added.

Der Spiegel said it had seen information suggesting the NSA and GCHQ had gained access to the networks of Deutsche Telekom and smaller German provider Netcologne.

Relations between the United States and Germany were hit last year by revelations from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that Washington spied on German officials and bugged the phone of Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
