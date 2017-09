BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday it was important for the European Union and United States to agree on a trade deal, otherwise Washington would look to other regions of the world for such agreements.

“If we focus on the difficulties... then the U.S. will agree free trade agreements with almost all other regions of the world,” she told parliament. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Stephen Brown, Sarah Marsh)