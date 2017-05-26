FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Germany's trade surplus "neither good nor evil" - govt spokesman
May 26, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-Germany's trade surplus "neither good nor evil" - govt spokesman

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline to say 'surplus' not 'balance')

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Germany's trade surplus is "neither good nor evil", a German government spokesman said on Friday when asked about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had criticised Berlin for running a high trade surplus.

"A trade surplus is neither good nor evil," government spokesman Georg Streiter told a government news conference. "It is the result of the interplay of supply and demand on global markets."

According to German media reports, Trump condemned Germany for "very bad" trade policies during a meeting on Thursday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, signalling he might take steps to limit sales of German cars in the United States. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)

