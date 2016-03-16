FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court challenges nuclear utilities over expropriation claim
March 16, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

German court challenges nuclear utilities over expropriation claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s highest court on Wednesday challenged claims by utilities that the government’s decision to end nuclear power generation earlier than planned amounted to expropriation of their plants.

Following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany announced plans to exit nuclear energy by 2022, effectively speeding up a 2002 plan to eventually shut the plants.

The affected utilities, E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall, have lodged constitutional complaints and could claim as much as 19 billion euros ($21.1 billion) if the court rules in their favour.

The 2011 law may have restricted ownership, but not led to outright expropriation, Ferdinand Kirchhof, Constitutional Court vice president, told the second day of a two-day hearing.

Kirchhof questioned whether it could be qualified as the withdrawal of property “if an instrument is being withdrawn at some point”, referring to the fact that Germany had merely accelerated the shutdown generally agreed upon in 2002.

Utilities, however, argue that the 2011 move overturned a decision from a year earlier which backed extending the lifespan of some plants and plan to claim damages for the production volumes they say they will be forced to forfeit.

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said that the additional production granted under the life-time extension in 2010 was not legally protected.

A court decision will take several months and require a majority of the eight-judge panel. ($1 = 0.9020 euros)

Reporting by Ursula Knapp, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
