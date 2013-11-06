FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German chemical sector lowers 2013 sales forecast again
November 6, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

German chemical sector lowers 2013 sales forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Wednesday cut its 2013 sales growth outlook for the third time this year, citing lower prices and a sluggish export business.

“Economic recovery of world markets is not yet on a sustainable footing,” said VCI chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley, who is also the chief executive of chemicals and drugs maker Merck KGaA.

This contrasts with remarks he made in September, when he had seen increasing signs of an upswing.

The lobby group said it expected sales growth at Germany-based chemicals businesses to slow to 0.5 percent this year, from a previous growth outlook of 1 percent.

The group, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, had already cut its sales growth outlook in September, also citing lower prices.

Germany’s BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company by sales, last month sought to dampen any hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

VCI now expects member businesses to charge 1 percent lower prices in 2013 than a year earlier, even as raw material prices are on the rise. Previously it had seen average price cuts of 0.5 percent this year.

It confirmed its outlook for production volumes to grow 1.5 percent in 2013.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould

