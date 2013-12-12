FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German chemical sector sees 2014 sales up 1.5 pct
December 12, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

German chemical sector sees 2014 sales up 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Thursday forecast revenues at its member businesses to grow 1.5 percent next year, following an expected growth rate of 0.5 percent for 2013.

Output volumes are likely to increase by 2 percent in 2014 after a gain of 1.5 percent in 2013, it added.

The group, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, last month cut its 2013 outlook for the third time this year, citing lower prices and a sluggish export business. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

