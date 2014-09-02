FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German chemicals sector cuts 2014 outlook on weakening demand
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 2, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

German chemicals sector cuts 2014 outlook on weakening demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Tuesday cut its sales growth outlook for 2014, citing declining orders from industrial customers in Europe’s biggest economy as well as weaker demand from abroad in the second quarter.

VCI, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, said it now saw revenues at Germany-based chemicals businesses growing by 1 percent to 192.5 billion euros ($253 billion) this year, compared with a previous outlook for 1.5 percent.

It now sees output volumes up 1.5 percent and prices down 1 percent, compared with previous expectations for 2 percent growth and a 0.5 percent decline, respectively. ($1 = 0.7617 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.