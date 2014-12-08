FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German chemicals sector sees 1.5 pct sales growth in '14 and '15
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 8, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

German chemicals sector sees 1.5 pct sales growth in '14 and '15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals trade group VCI on Monday said it expected industry revenues to gain 1.5 percent next year and also lifted its sales growth estimate for 2014 to 1.5 percent from 1 percent previously.

VCI, which represents Germany’s third-largest industrial sector, said it expected 2015 output volumes at chemicals businesses based in Europe’s biggest economy up 1.5 percent and prices charged to customers down 0.5 percent.

The industry association last month predicted sales growth of 1 percent for this year, banking on strong business in China and North America to offset weak growth in domestic demand.

VCI on Monday reiterated its forecast for 2014 output volumes to increase by 1.5 percent.

The largest German chemical companies are BASF, Evonik and Bayer. Major foreign producers such as Dow Chemical and LyondellBasell also operate sites in Germany, which is Europe’s largest chemical producing nation.

$1 US dollar = 0.7996 euro Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.