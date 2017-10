BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - German engineering orders fell by 16 percent in real terms in February from the previous year, engineering industry association VDMA said on Thursday.

In the December-February period orders fell 11 percent from a year ago.

CHANGE FEB

Overall -16 pct y/y

Of which Germany -12 pct y/y

Foreign -18 pct y/y

DEC-FEB

Overall -11 pct y/y

Of which German -7 pct y/y

Foreign -12 pct y/y (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)