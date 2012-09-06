FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German engineering output to grow 2 pct this year- VDMA
September 6, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

German engineering output to grow 2 pct this year- VDMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German engineering output will likely expand by two percent this year, trade body VDMA said on Thursday, raising its previous forecast for a stagnation.

Output in the sector would grow another two percent next year, the VDMA said.

Germany’s engineering sector, which includes household names such as Siemens, has helped Europe’s largest economy fare better than the rest of the 17-nation euro zone throughout its 3-year long crisis.

The VDMA said engineering output grew four percent in the first half of 2012.

Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Annika Breidthardt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
