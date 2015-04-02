FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German new passenger car registrations up 9 pct in March - VDA
April 2, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

German new passenger car registrations up 9 pct in March - VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - German new car registrations jumped 9 percent in March, extending the first-quarter gain to more than 6 percent, the VDA auto industry association said on Thursday.

Passenger-car registrations totalled 323,100 vehicles last month, Berlin-based VDA said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

But the “dramatic slump” of the Russian economy and other geopolitical trouble spots still pose risks to the German economy, VDA said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

