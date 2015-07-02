German car sales up 13 pct in June, helped by extra sales days -VDA

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Germany jumped 13 percent in June, the VDA industry association said on Thursday, helped by two extra sales days.

Registrations in Europe’s largest auto market increased to 313,600 passenger cars following their strongest monthly gain this year, extending the year-to-date advance to 5 percent or 1.62 million autos.

“The German auto market is steering the course,” VDA president Matthias Wissmann said, predicting full-year sales to increase 2 percent on 2014 levels to 3.1 million cars.

The surge in June registrations mirrors strong gains in France, Italy and Spain, suggesting the region is maintaining its steady recovery. ] (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)