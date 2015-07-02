FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German new car sales jump around 13 pct in June -industry source
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 2, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

German new car sales jump around 13 pct in June -industry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, July 2 (Reuters) - German new car sales jumped around 13 percent in June, the highest monthly gain this year, an industry source said on Thursday.

Six-month deliveries of new passenger cars in Europe’s largest auto market gained 5 percent, the source said on condition he not be named because official data hasn’t been published yet.

Germany’s VDA auto industry association, representing carmakers such as Volkswagen and Daimler, will outline June sales at a press conference in Berlin at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.