German car sales up 6 percent in August - sources

HAMBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany rose about 6 percent in August, slowing from a growth rate of 7 percent in July, two industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

That brings the eight-month increase in new car sales in Europe’s biggest auto market to about 5.5 percent, the sources said.

Official vehicle registrations data will be published by Germany’s VDA auto industry association later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)