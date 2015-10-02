FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car sales rise 5-6 pct in September - source
October 2, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

German car sales rise 5-6 pct in September - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany rose 5 to 6 percent to 275,000 cars in September, showing no notable effect from the emissions scandal at Volkswagen, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

The full impact of the scandal is expected to be reflected in car sales data only in October or November as some time usually passes between customers making the decision to purchase a car and a new vehicle being registered.

Year-to-date, about 2.4 million vehicles have been registered in Germany, which is also a rise of 5 to 6 percent, the person said, adding September’s growth was driven mainly by fleet investments rather than private purchases. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

