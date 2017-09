FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany rose 5 percent year-on-year to 272.500 vehicles in September, German auto association VDA said on Friday.

Sales of new diesel-powered cars was up 8 percent during the month, for a market share of 47 percent versus gasoline and other engines, the association said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)