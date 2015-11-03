FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German passenger car sales up 1 pct in October -VDA
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 3, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

German passenger car sales up 1 pct in October -VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German passenger car sales rose 1 percent last month to 278,400 vehicles, the highest level for October since the start of the decade, the VDA auto industry association said.

Ten-month sales in Europe’s larges auto market were up 5 percent, the VDA said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters story.

Sales of cars powered by diesel engines rose almost 6 percent, VDA said, adding the share of diesel models of year-to-date sales in Germany is about 48 percent.

Volkswagen was the only German carmaker which saw a decline in new car registrations in October, according to Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
