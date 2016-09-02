FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German car sales jump more than 8 percent in August -source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

German car sales jump more than 8 percent in August -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany jumped by more than 8 percent to around 245,000 vehicles in August, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, an industry source said on Friday.

"We see that private purchases have significantly picked up," the person told Reuters.

In the eight months through August, passenger-car registrations in Europe's largest auto market were up between 5.5 and 6 percent, the source said on condition he not be identified because official data has not yet been released.

Germany's KBA federal motor watchdog is expected to publish official data for August later on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.