Germany's VDA says new car registrations up 4 pct in December

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German car sales were up 4 percent in December and rose 5 percent for the whole of 2016, the country's VDA industry association said on Wednesday, marking what it said was the strongest year so far this decade.

Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market totalled 256,600 vehicles last month, helped by an additional selling day. In 2016, the number of newly registrated cars stood at 3.35 million.

"2016 was a strong year for cars. New registrations rose for the third time in a row," VDA President Matthias Wissmann said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)