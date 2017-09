HAMBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe’s biggest auto market, rose by more than 5 percent in September, rebounding after a slight decline in August, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Over the first nine months of the year, sales were up by 2.9 percent, the person said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)